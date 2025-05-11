Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance
BBJP stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $60.65.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.