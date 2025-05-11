Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

