Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,960 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.3 %

FBIN stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

