Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Quantum Computing Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

