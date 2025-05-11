Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

