Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $36.07 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

