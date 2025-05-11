Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.