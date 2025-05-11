Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,876,000.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

