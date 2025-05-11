Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,457 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $72.84.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

