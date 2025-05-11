Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,370 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,261,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CSF opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

