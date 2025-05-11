Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,205 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 197,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 276,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

