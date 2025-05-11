Stifel Financial Corp Sells 33,227 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,227 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTXN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1747 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

