Stifel Financial Corp Sells 51,413 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,413 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,498,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

