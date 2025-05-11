Stifel Financial Corp Sells 600 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

