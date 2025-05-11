Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.31. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $154.60.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

