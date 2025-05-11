Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $28.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $37,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $29,395.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,979.46. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 782,231 shares of company stock worth $18,033,528. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after acquiring an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

