Stone House Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

