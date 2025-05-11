Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $22.31. Super Hi International shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 76.40.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

