Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 10,380 Shares of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.87% of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stratified LargeCap Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000.

Shares of SSPY stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Stratified LargeCap Index ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

