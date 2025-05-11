Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 362 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $114.01.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

