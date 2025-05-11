Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 32,916 iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GARP opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

