Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 34,737 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 319.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $312.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

