Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 35,076 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 744.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

