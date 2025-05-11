Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 275.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $31.05 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

