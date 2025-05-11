Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.28 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

