Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,622 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,334,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 721,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the period.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $31.20 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
