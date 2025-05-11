Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,986,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,975,000 after buying an additional 2,148,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

