Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,439 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MasterBrand by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MasterBrand by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MBC opened at $9.87 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

