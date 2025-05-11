Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 626.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,642 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 458,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Brightcove Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.