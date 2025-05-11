Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.85 Million Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Interface worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Interface by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.