Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of QGRO opened at $100.15 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is a positive change from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

