Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.25% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 135,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $790,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

