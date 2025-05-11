Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.89 Million in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 161,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

