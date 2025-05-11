Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 6.39% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Performance

IEDI stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.