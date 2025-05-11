Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVSD opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.