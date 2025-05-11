Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $37.31 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $583.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.