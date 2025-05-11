Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 629,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 231,405 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FINW opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

