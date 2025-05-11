Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arhaus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arhaus by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

