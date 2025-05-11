Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

NYSE TPR opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,527 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

