The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Eastern worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eastern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. Eastern had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eastern’s payout ratio is -33.08%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

