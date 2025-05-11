The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,030,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

