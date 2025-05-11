The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $986.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

