Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Down 26.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 26.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.21. 4,274,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 579,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, insider Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 151,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,920.05. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

