Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Timken Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TKR opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. Timken has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $93.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

