Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Titan International Stock Up 2.0 %

Titan International stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $447.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

