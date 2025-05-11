Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,080.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,548,568.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,447,717 shares in the company, valued at $50,887,252.55. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,991 shares of company stock worth $11,614,520. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Toast by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 129,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after buying an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.