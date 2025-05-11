Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMP opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

