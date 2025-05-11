Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,227 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.46. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 target price on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

