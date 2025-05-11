Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 61,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $0.71 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

