Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 7,646 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Price Performance

IREN opened at $7.05 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

