Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 551,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 503,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

